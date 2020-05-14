‘Seinfeld’ star Jerry Stiller remembered as ‘one of the most kind, loving and funny people to ever grace this earth’

Actor and comic Jerry Stiller has died, his son Ben Stiller shared on social media early Monday — and remembrances of the Seinfeld and The King of Queens star rapidly adopted.
Jerry was rapidly trending on Twitter many occasions over, together with “Mr. Constanza,” “Festivus,” “Serenity Now” — all associated to his portrayal of George’s dad on Seinfeld — as properly as “Arthur Spooner,” his position on King of Queens.
Ben, who labored along with his father on a few dozen movies (Zoolander, Heavyweights, Heartbreak Kid), stated the 92-year-old died from “natural causes” and referred to as him “a great dad” to him and his sister, Amy Stiller, as properly as grandfather. He additionally described his father as “the most dedicated husband” to late spouse and comedic associate Anne Meara.
I’m unhappy to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, handed away from pure causes. He was an excellent dad and grandfather, and the most devoted husband to Anne for about 62 years. He can be significantly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5
— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020
In addition to many fan tributes — and Seinfeld gifs circulating— Jerry was remembered by co-stars and different celebrities. Jason Alexander, who performed his son George on Seinfeld, responded to the “sad news.” He referred to as him “perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside.” He referred to as him “a great actor, a great man” and a “lovely friend.” He ended the submit by saying, “I love you.”
Such unhappy information that my beloved pal, Jerry Stiller, has handed. He was maybe the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me chuckle once I was a toddler and day-after-day I used to be with him. An amazing actor, an excellent man, a stunning pal. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you.
— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020
Jerry Seinfeld posted quickly after, sharing a photograph of himself frowning whereas holding up Jerry and Meara’s 1963 comedy album, Ed Sullivan Presents The Last Two People In The World.
He added that the late star’s “comedy will live forever.”
Jerry Stiller’s comedy will dwell endlessly.
— Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) May 11, 2020
Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared an notorious Seinfeld blooper during which she couldn’t get by means of the scene with the comedic dynamo. (“You’re saying you want a piece of me?”) She wrote that the fact is that “happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him.”
The fact is that this occurred all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such an expensive human being. We liked him. RIP Jerry Stiller.https://t.co/kXL14zMKeX
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 11, 2020
Leah Remini stated that whereas she was “lucky enough” to have Jerry play her dad on King of Queens for 9 years, however referred to as herself “luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather.” She recalled their particular “talks off screen” and “the kindness he had shown to me and my family.”
Kevin James, who was Jerry’s son-in-law on King of Queens, referred to as him “one of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth.”
Cynthia Nixon labored with him early in her profession and fashioned an enduring bond. She referred to as Jerry and Meara her “fairy godparents.”
Wayne Knight, Seinfeld’s Newman, talked about the “honor” of getting to work with him after being a younger fan. “He was a giant,” he wrote.
I keep in mind watching Stiller & Meara as a child on Ed Sullivan, loving them. Then to work with Jerry, a form, good comic who had no concept how nice he was. What an honor! He was an enormous!
— Wayne Knight (@iWayneKnight) May 11, 2020
Seinfeld’s John O’Hurley referred to as him a “wonderful man.”
Such a beautiful man. Rest In Peace, my pal…Jerry Stiller, ‘Seinfeld’ star and ’60s comedy legend, dies at 92 https://t.co/hJZlwZcWAa
— John O’Hurley ☘️🐕☘️ (@ImJohnOHurley) May 11, 2020
Parry Shen instructed an excellent story about Stiller saving his job on King of Queens.
I had the honor of working together with your Dad on “TKOQ”. After the desk learn, I used to be canned & your father talked to the producers & acquired me my job again. When I thanked him, he stated, “Hey, it’s not Shakespeare!” A category act & a legend. What a present to the world. Deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/Uynoyoj20M
— Parry Shen (@parryshen) May 11, 2020
Merrin Dungey additionally recalled their King of Queen days.
On Live With Kelly & Ryan Monday, Kelly Ripa spoke about working with Jerry and Meara many occasions on All My Children.
“He was the kindest, loveliest particular person,” she stated. “But his acting was like, in another dimension. He could go into a far off place and bring out things in a scene that would never occur to you.”
So sorry. He made me chuckle until I cried on many many events.
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 11, 2020
Sending you’re keen on, Ben. What an enormous. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you. ❤️❤️❤️
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 11, 2020
Captain’s Log Stardate 54: As we start a brand new week it’s unhappy to hear about the passing of Jerry Stiller; a comedic genius, fellow actor & pal. He can be missed. Condolences to his household.
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 11, 2020
So sorry on your loss, Ben.
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 11, 2020
Jerry Stiller was as New York as they arrive. To my pal Ben who, like his father, is a New Yorker by means of and by means of I prolong my deepest condolences. Jerry can be missed. https://t.co/KXLi9eEk7c
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 11, 2020
RIP Jerry Stiller, an excellent comedian actor and a splendid man. He and his spouse Anne have been royalty however they might’ve laughed in your face when you stated so. And then hugged the hell out of you.
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 11, 2020
The late Jerry Stiller was – and all the time can be – a NYC icon. He & Anne Meara have been legendary entertainers, and I had the good luck to current them with a “Made in New York” Mayor’s Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2012. Now they’re again collectively, & Heaven simply acquired so much funnier. pic.twitter.com/VcsEmQXnqr
— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) May 11, 2020
I so liked & admired Jerry Stiller. Met him & Anne in ‘73 when Franken & Davis did the NYC Improv. Weren’t many groups then (nonetheless aren’t) & we have been huge Stiller & Meara followers. They have been so encouraging then & throughout my pol. profession. Here’s a candy photograph of the two of them. RIP Jerry. pic.twitter.com/1bnSwD2y3N
— Al Franken (@alfranken) May 11, 2020
Seeing Jerry Stiller on display screen immediately made you content. Just a beloved particular person in comedy, in NYC, in present enterprise basically. Sending love and condolences to @RedHourBen.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 11, 2020
I’m so sorry, Ben. He was the best. Sending love. ♥️
— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 11, 2020
He was a stunning man – all the time so variety to me. Condolences Ben.
— Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) May 11, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear this. He was so liked.
— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) May 11, 2020
He was one of a form. So grateful for all the pleasure he introduced into my life. Our honest condolences, to you and your loved ones. 🙏
— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) May 11, 2020
Jerry Stiller not simply good however he and his beloved spouse + associate in comedy Anne Meara as heat, pretty, & ego-free as anybody in the enterprise. RIP
— Frank Rich (@frankrichny) May 11, 2020
What an excellent man! I’m sorry on your loss. May his reminiscence be a blessing
— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) May 11, 2020
As Frank Costanza and Arthur Spooner, Jerry Stiller was simply my favourite TV father actor of all time. Thank you for all the numerous laughs, Mr. Stiller. pic.twitter.com/C90SAVSroX
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 11, 2020
So sorry to hear this – your Dad made me chuckle a lot ❤️
— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 11, 2020
So very sorry to hear this, Ben. He was all the time a pleasure to be round, as was your great mom. Sending love and condolences to you and your loved ones
— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) May 11, 2020
We ship you all love and our condolences, Ben. Every B’way present I each did your people would come again to say hiya and it did not matter if the present was successful or a flop..the mild and love they introduced was all the time the spotlight of the day. Thanks for sharing them with us. Godspeed
— Peter Gallagher (@petergallagher) May 11, 2020
Jerry and Anne Meara grew to become a comedy crew in the 1960s — showing at nightclubs, in commercials and on TV sketch and speak reveals — and he discovered a second wave of fame in the ‘90s as Frank Costanza, son of Jason Alexander’s George, in Seinfeld. (He didn’t seem till Season 5 and was in fewer than 30 of the 180 episodes, but he created some of the present’s most memorable moments. After Seinfeld, he had a long term on King of Queens.
Meara died in 2015 and Jerry detailed their marriage and comedic partnership in his 2000 memoir, Married to Laughter: A Love Story Featuring Anne Meara.
