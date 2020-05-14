‘Seinfeld’ star Jerry Stiller remembered as ‘one of the most kind, loving and funny people to ever grace this earth’

Actor and comic Jerry Stiller has died, his son Ben Stiller shared on social media early Monday — and remembrances of the Seinfeld and The King of Queens star rapidly adopted.

Jerry was rapidly trending on Twitter many occasions over, together with “Mr. Constanza,” “Festivus,” “Serenity Now” — all associated to his portrayal of George’s dad on Seinfeld — as properly as “Arthur Spooner,” his position on King of Queens.

Ben, who labored along with his father on a few dozen movies (Zoolander, Heavyweights, Heartbreak Kid), stated the 92-year-old died from “natural causes” and referred to as him “a great dad” to him and his sister, Amy Stiller, as properly as grandfather. He additionally described his father as “the most dedicated husband” to late spouse and comedic associate Anne Meara.

In addition to many fan tributes — and Seinfeld gifs circulating— Jerry was remembered by co-stars and different celebrities. Jason Alexander, who performed his son George on Seinfeld, responded to the “sad news.” He referred to as him “perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside.” He referred to as him “a great actor, a great man” and a “lovely friend.” He ended the submit by saying, “I love you.”

Jerry Seinfeld posted quickly after, sharing a photograph of himself frowning whereas holding up Jerry and Meara’s 1963 comedy album, Ed Sullivan Presents The Last Two People In The World.

He added that the late star’s “comedy will live forever.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared an notorious Seinfeld blooper during which she couldn’t get by means of the scene with the comedic dynamo. (“You’re saying you want a piece of me?”) She wrote that the fact is that “happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him.”

Leah Remini stated that whereas she was “lucky enough” to have Jerry play her dad on King of Queens for 9 years, however referred to as herself “luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather.” She recalled their particular “talks off screen” and “the kindness he had shown to me and my family.”

Kevin James, who was Jerry’s son-in-law on King of Queens, referred to as him “one of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth.”

Cynthia Nixon labored with him early in her profession and fashioned an enduring bond. She referred to as Jerry and Meara her “fairy godparents.”

Wayne Knight, Seinfeld’s Newman, talked about the “honor” of getting to work with him after being a younger fan. “He was a giant,” he wrote.

Seinfeld’s John O’Hurley referred to as him a “wonderful man.”

Parry Shen instructed an excellent story about Stiller saving his job on King of Queens.

Merrin Dungey additionally recalled their King of Queen days.

On Live With Kelly & Ryan Monday, Kelly Ripa spoke about working with Jerry and Meara many occasions on All My Children.

“He was the kindest, loveliest particular person,” she stated. “But his acting was like, in another dimension. He could go into a far off place and bring out things in a scene that would never occur to you.”

Here are some extra:

Jerry and Anne Meara grew to become a comedy crew in the 1960s — showing at nightclubs, in commercials and on TV sketch and speak reveals — and he discovered a second wave of fame in the ‘90s as Frank Costanza, son of Jason Alexander’s George, in Seinfeld. (He didn’t seem till Season 5 and was in fewer than 30 of the 180 episodes, but he created some of the present’s most memorable moments. After Seinfeld, he had a long term on King of Queens.

Meara died in 2015 and Jerry detailed their marriage and comedic partnership in his 2000 memoir, Married to Laughter: A Love Story Featuring Anne Meara.

