Seinfeld Star Jerry Stiller Dies Aged 92, Son Ben Pays Tribute

Jerry Stiller, who played two of American TV’s most cranky dads on the sitcoms “Seinfeld” and “The King of Queens,” has passed away at the age of 92, his son Ben Stiller said on Twitter on Monday.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” said Ben, a Hollywood actor who acted with his father in “Zoolander” and other movies.

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” he continued.

He was in his mid-60s when he got what might turn into his mark acting role – Frank Costanza, father of ne’er-do-well George Costanza (played by Jason Alexander) on “Seinfeld,” a strained, ranting man consistently very nearly circulatory trouble.

In 1993, Stiller had thought his entertainment career was approaching an end when he got a call from Larry David, creator of “Seinfeld,” about joining the cast drove by actor Jerry Seinfeld.

The show, one of the most respected in U.S. Television history, was in its fourth season at the time yet Stiller stated he had never viewed a moment of it and needed to ask, “Who’s Seinfeld?”

He was acting in a play at that point and needed to turn down the TV work. Stiller got one more opportunity at the job a couple of months after the fact and took it.

Stiller was in just 26 of the 172 “Seinfeld” scenes yet every appearance was essential, regardless of whether he was shouting “serenity now!” in a strained circumstance, taking a stab at a bra for men or clarifying the odd ceremonies of Festivus, the Dec. 23 occasions he built up as an option in contrast to Christmas.

Stiller said he was initially advised to play Frank in a resigned, downplayed way as opposed to the character’s noisy, deafening wife. A couple of days in, yet, Stiller reacted to one of the spouse’s tirades with an ad-libbed tirade of his own, and the show’s producers and cast preferred it.

“And from that day on, it was the best years of my life as an actor because I worked with people who were the most generous actors in the world,” Stiller stated in an interview.

“Seinfeld” finished its nine-year run in 1998 and that same year Stiller moved into another sitcom father job on “The King of Queens.”

As Arthur Spooner, he played another boaster weirdo – although that not exactly as eruptive as Frank Costanza – living in the storm cellar of the home of his little girl (played by Leah Remini) and her better half (Kevin James) through the show’s nine seasons.

