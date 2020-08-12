Seidl explains Spanish GP planning amid COVID-19 concerns

F1 will take a trip to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for this weekend’s grand prix while Spain faces an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Restrictions were reestablished in Barcelona late last month in a quote to suppress an increase in cases, while numerous nations consisting of the UK have actually imposed brand-new quarantine standards for those taking a trip back from Spain.

Most of the F1 paddock workers took a trip to Barcelona on Wednesday ahead of the race weekend, with changes being made to some strategies as an outcome of the limitations in location.

Read Also:

McLaren F1 manager Seidl stated that treatments for the Spanish Grand Prix weekend would resemble those seen in Hungary last month, when most groups did not leave their lodging other than to take a trip to the circuit or the airport.

“In the end, it will be pretty much the same as for Hungary,” Seidl stated when inquired about strategies by Motorsport com

“There will be 2 locations where we will be as a group in Barcelona, which is a good Hilton hotel, and the race course in Barcelona.

“We will intend once again to remain in our bubble, following all the steps in regards to social distancing and health.

“Together with this strenuous screening we are doing, I believe we have whatever in location to have another safe Formula 1 occasion.”

Many of the motorists have actually decided to remain in their …