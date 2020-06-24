Segway, personal vehicle known for high-profile crashes, ending production | Technology

Segway, which boldly claimed its two-wheeled personal transporter would revolutionize the way people get around, is ending production of its namesake vehicle.

The Segway PT, popular with tourists and police but perhaps better known for its high-profile crashes, will be retired on 15 July, the organization said in a statement.

“Within its first decade, the Segway PT became a staple in security and law enforcement, viewed as an effective and efficient personal vehicle,” said Judy Cai, the Segway president, in a statement, noting that before decade it gained popularity with vacationers in major cities in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

But the Segway, which has a standing passenger on an extensive platform, accounted for significantly less than 1.5% of the company’s revenue last year. The company said 21 employees will be let go, another 12 employees will always be on for two months to a year and five will continue to be at the Bedford, New Hampshire, facility.

The transportation revolution that inventor Dean Kamen envisioned when he founded the company in 1999 never took off. The Segway’s original price tag of around $5,000 was a hurdle for many customers. It also was challenging to ride since the rider needed to be balanced at a specific angle for the vehicle to go forward. If the rider’s weight shifted too much in virtually any direction, it might easily spin out of control and throw the rider off. They were banned in certain cities because users could easily lose control when they were not balanced properly.

“What did they think the market was when they built this, when they designed it?“ asked Maryann Keller, the principal at Maryann Keller & Associates. “My impression was they were talking about this as personal mobility. How could you think that something this large and expensive would be personal mobility?”









Police officers patrol on Segways along a promenade in Mumbai, India. Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters



Ten months after buying the company in 2009, British self-made millionaire Jim Heselden died after the Segway he was riding careened off a 30ft cliff not definately not his country estate north of London. He was 62 yrs . old.

In 2003, George W Bush avoided injury after tumbling off a Segway at his parents’ summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

A cameraman riding a Segway ran over Usain Bolt in 2015 because the Jamaican sprinter did a victory lap after winning a 200-meter race in Beijing. Bolt wasn’t injured and later joked in regards to the incident.

In 2017, Segway experienced the scooter business, in the same way the light, inexpensive and easy-to-ride two-wheelers took over urban streets. Segway’s foray into that industry was a sign that its original PT’s days were numbered.

“It was probably over-hyped before it was launched, and when it was launched, it was like, this is not going to work on city sidewalks,” Keller said.