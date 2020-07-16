Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter



Price: $489.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 03:56:32 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

Convenient Portability

The Ninebot S is lightweight and small in size. Weighing just 28lbs., it’s designed for convenient mobility.

The compact frame of the Ninebot S is easy to control, and the detachable knee control bar makes it easy to stow away in tight spaces.

Segway Ninebot S-Black



Your Personal Self Balancing Transporter – the new model of Segway’s ride is now availabe in the US!

Go places on your Ninebot S – have fun in style. Built for practical last mile transportation and entertainment mobility, the Ninebot S gets you to your destination while you enjoy and experience the moment. Easy-to-learn and the user friendly knee control bar design also makes it the top pick for kids and adults alike. Just step on and you can master it in just minutes. Add your Ninebot S and experience for yourself why this is the right choice by riders all across the world.

Easy to Ride

Compact and Lightweigt

10 mph, 13.7 mile range, max. climbing slope of 15 degree

Full Featured APP Connectivity

UL2272 Certified (20181027-E483128, by UL, 2018 Oct.)

Easy to Learn, Safe to Ride

The New Rider Tutorial from the Segway-Ninebot App provides step-by-step training, which is easy for everyone. For your safety, the Ninebot S will limit the max. speed to 4.3 mph until you complete the New Rider Tutorial. For the first 0.6 miles after completing the New Rider Tutorial, the max speed will be limited to 6.2 mph, after which you can disable the speed limiter via the App and reach a maximum speed of 10 mph.

Lightweight & Portable

By using light but durable aircraft-grade magnesium alloy frame, the Ninebot S is compact and only weights 28 lbs with a max. payload of 220 lbs. Thanks to the knee control bar, the Ninebot S can be easily lifted up and stored in a car trunk. The knee control bar can also be quickly detached to make Ninebot S fit into small spaces in a pinch.

Convert Ninebot S into Gokart Transformer

The Ninebot Gokart Kit is one of the most unique accessories we’ve ever released. By attaching your Ninebot S base to the kit you’re able to enjoy a fully-functional Gokart, able to reach top speeds of up to 15mph. With an adjustable frame length, three speed modes and a maximum payload of 220lbs. Parents and kids alike will be able to enjoy the experience.

Powerful Motors & Intelligent BMS



Thanks to the powerful dual 400W motors, the Ninebot S can easily reach the max. speed of 10 mph. A single fully charged battery can run up to 13.7 miles, climbing a max. slope of 15°. Smart Battery Management System reports real time status of voltage, current, temperature and usage as well as queries and tracking of the battery’s status and potential faults, which substantially improves ride safety and comfort.

Go Where You Meant to Go



The handle bars used to steer are made of soft PU foam for a more comfortable ride.

Live Your Life in Motion



The Ninebot S is the ideal companion for fun, safe and stylish mobility around the city.

Large Anti-Skid Pneumatic Tires



Tire and wheel hub are vital to vehicle’s safety and riding comfort. The Ninebot S adopts 10.5 inch anti-skid vacuum tire rather than 6-8 inch solid tire, improving its stability. Added by special design of tire texture, Ninebot S’s anti-skid and shock-absorption performances are great while driving.

Max. Motor Powers

1600 watts

1600 watts

1600 watts

Max. Speed

10 mph

10 mph

12.5 mph

Typical Range

13.7 miles

13.7 miles

22 miles

Max. Payload

220 lbs

220 lbs

220 lbs

Max. Climbing Slope

15 degree

15 degree

15 degree

Adjustable Steering Bar

No

No

No

Headights

Yes

Yes

Yes

Aircraft Grade Magnesium Alloy Frame

Yes

Yes

Yes

Anti-theft Control

Yes

Yes

Yes

Attachable to Ninebot Gokart Kit

Yes

Yes

No

Safety Priority : UL 2272 certification ensures Ninebot S meets high standards for fire and electrical safety. The Smart Battery Management System provides reliable battery performance. IP54 waterproof protection ensures operation in various weathers.

Sturdy & Powerful : Ninebot S is compact, weighting just 28 lbs with a max load of 220 lbs. Thanks to the dual 400W motors, it can easily reach a max speed of 10 mph. A single fully charged battery can run up to 13. 7 miles, climbing a max slope of 15°

Road Adaptive Design : 10. 5″ pneumatic tires provide a comfortable and smoother ride on bumpy roads. Knee control bar allows for precise steering and easy lifting. Applicable Age 16 – 50 years. Applicable Height – 3. 11 – 6. 6 Inch.

Intelligent App Management : Download the Segway app for anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment, vehicle self-diagnose, firmware upgrade, Ambient Light, vehicle remote control and more.

Quality Assurance: The Ninebot S is sturdy and durable. One-year or 180-day for different parts, please refer to information in product details below, contact us at [email protected] if you have any problems.