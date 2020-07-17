Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter, Lightweight and Foldable, Upgraded Motor Power, Dark Grey



The ES2 Kick Scooter kicks the ES1’s performance up a notch, delivering more speed in a similar package. It’s foldable, lightweight and its specifications cater to commuters and recreational riders looking for a boost. The ES2 can reach a maximum speed of up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h) and travel up to 15.5 miles* (25 km) on a single charge. Its rear shock absorption ensures a comfortable ride and the customizable ambient and rear lights are not only fun, but allow riders to be more easily seen in low light conditions. It is sleek, lightweight and features a convenient one-touch folding system. Carry it on public transportation, store it in your car – it can go with you just about anywhere.

Ride Faster & Further: With a powerful motor of 300W, the Segway ES2 KickScooter can reach to 15 mph, travel up to 15 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. Our Smart Battery Management System assures the battery safety and extends the battery life.

Lightweight & Foldable: With a total weight of 27.6 lbs (12.5 kg) and the one-click folding system, the Segway ES2 KickScooter can be carried with one hand. Easy to fold and store in a car or on public transport, making it a perfect travel companion.

Safe & Comfortable Riding: Front and rear wheel shock absorbers equipped with large solid tires provide maximum rider comfort. The mechanical and electrical anti-lock braking system ensures an efficient, responsive braking distance of just 13.1ft.

Superior Technology: Segway Ninebot ES2 electric KickScooter features an LED display, bluetooth capabilities, cruise control, customizable ambient light colors, mobile APP connectivity for additional security, firmware updates and more.

Warranty: Customer satisfaction is always a number one priority for us. One-year or 180-day warranty for different parts. please refer to warranty information in product details below and contact us at [email protected] if you have any problems.