Segway Ninebot ES1 Folding Electric Kick Scooter, Dark Grey (2018 Version)

The ES1 Kick Scooter is Segway’s latest venture in the realm of electric scooters, putting cutting-edge technology into the classic scooter design. Weighing in at less than 25 pounds, the ES1 is one of the lightest e-scooters on the market. This electric scooter was made for urban transportation – it reaches top speeds of 12MPH, covers 15 miles on a single charge, and has been engineered to excel on pavement, asphalt, and concrete. On the sidewalk or on the road, the Segway ES1 e-scooter is the perfect balance of precision, comfort, and speed.

Foot pads can easily be cleaned in order to look as new as possible

Large 8″ and 7.5″ tires provide smoother rides

No chain engine, range of up to 15.5 miles

Anti-breaking system, cruise control, and front shock absorption

Front LED light and digital display