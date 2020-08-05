Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Drift Kit, Outdoor Racer Pedal Car, Ride On Toys



From the manufacturer

More than you expected:

3 Modes: Novice, Standard, Sporty

Speeds of up to 15mph

Maximum payload of 220 lbs

The adjustable frame and steering wheel to fit riders between 4′ 5″ to 6′ 3″ (130 cm – 190 cm)

Segway Ninebot Gokart



The next generation of Gokart is finally here!

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Ninebot Gokart seeks for vehicle benchmarks beyond go-karts. Enjoy the ride with the fastest initial acceleration and sprint from 0 to 20 km/h (0 to 12mph) within seconds.

Protection

The outer part is a plastic energy-absorbing layer used for absorbing energy during collision so as to effectively reduce the impact force.

Ninebot S Detachable

Handbrake and Drifting

APP Control

10% Hill Grade

Easy Assembly

The Ninebot Gokart Kit is as easy to assemble as it is fun to ride! Simply strap on your Ninebot S, adjust your Ninebot Gokart for your height, and take off.

Experience the Power

Get ready to experience the coolest green electric Gokart ever with 2 motors with 800w maximum power each, 15 mph top speed, and adjustable steering.

Two Layered Impact Protection

The outer part is a plastic layer designed to absorb energy during a collision to effectively reduce the impact force. The inner layer utilizes a steel main beam to provide high-strength protection for, and prevent deformation of, the scooter body.

Redundant Power Application

Wired (main) and Bluetooth wireless (standby) communication methods are used for communication between the controller of the Ninebot Gokart and the balance scooter; when the controller detects a malfunction of the wired communication, it will switch to Bluetooth communication instantly.

Convenient and Portable



Collapsible for convenient portability, the Ninebot Gokart Kit fits in the trunk of most cars so you can bring it wherever you want to ride!

Mechanical Handbrake



Equipped with a mechanical handbrake as a braking alternative to the electric braking system.

Non-inflatable Hollow Tire



Convenient to maintain, the well-designed full vertical pattern and excellent drainage capacity makes for a more enjoyable ride.

Reverse Enabled



Unlike most go-karts, the Segway Ninebot Gokart comes equipped with the ability to go in reverse. Once at a complete stop, quickly tap the brake pedal twice and the Gokart is now in reverse. When stopped, tap it twice again to go forward.

Double the Fun: By attaching your Ninebot S to the GoKart Kit, you can enjoy a fully-functional GoKart with range up to 13.7 miles and speed up to 10mph. With an adjustable frame length, both kids and adults can enjoy the drift experience

Designed to Fit Most Riders: Segway Ninebot GoKart features three driving modes suitable for different ages. The adjustable frame and steering wheel fit riders between 4′ 5″ to 6′ 3″ (130 cm – 190 cm) with a max load of 220 pounds (100 kg)

Secure Your Safety: Ninebot S’s hand brake & brake pedal offer a double braking system that improves safety. Equipped with two layers of impact protection, effectively reduce the impact force, and provide high-strength protection for scooter body

Easy Assembly& Portable Design: Gokart Kit is as easy to assemble as it is fun to ride! Easily attach and detach Ninebot S before and after riding. Please follow up the assembling steps in user manual. It can easily fit in most car trunks for transport

Quality Assurance: Download the Segway app for a new rider tutorial, assembly instructions, fault reminder speed and more. Please refer to warranty information in product details below and contact us if you have any problems