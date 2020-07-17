SEGWAY Ninebot Electric Dirt Bike Motocross, Dirt eBike X160, Mighty Torque and Super Lightweight

Price: $3,499.99
The First Electric Dirt Bike by Segway
Super Lightweight
High-speed and Long-range
Swappable Battery
Mighty Torque
Smart Ride
184.3 FT-LBS Max. Torque
Superior Shock Reduction
Segway Dirt eBike X160
The Epic Off-Road Ride
Segway Dirt eBike is an electric-powered dirt bike that has superior off-road performance. Built to be a performance dirt bike for all user, Segway Dirt eBike is compact, lightweight, easy to master and low maintenance. The Segway Dirt eBike makes it possible for more people than ever to participate in exciting off-road adventures that they could only dream of before.
105.8 lbs
31.1 MPH Max. Speed
40.4 Miles Max. Range
4.02 Seconds 0-31 MPH Acceleration
Quick-Swap Battery for Limitless Range
Segway Dirt eBike Battery is swappable and can be exchanged for a new fully charged battery in seconds. From now on, it is time to say goodbye to those regular time-consuming charging methods. Segway presents swappable batteries to take you further through your journeys.
Super Lightweight
Segway Dirt eBike is built with a sturdy lightweight aluminum alloy frame refined with premium design. Different from most traditional dirt bikes, Segway Dirt eBike weighs only 105.8 lbs. Being lightweight, it is made to accompany fearless riders to power through more tough terrains unknown.
Easy-to-master
Crossing from forest creek to rugged mountain trails? All good. Want to ride on tight and twisty trails, fire trails, steep rock or steep hill? No problems. Confidently explore all off-road terrains when you have Field Oriented Controls (FOC) that stabilize and adapt to users’ riding habits. With an IP67 grade waterproof level for controller and IP65 for battery, a build made of aluminum alloy that incorporates heat dissipation, this bike is made for all off-road terrains.
Top Speed and Range
Because your adventure has no limits, here is the Segway Dirt eBike that can keep up. Featuring a top speed of 31.1 mph, the eBike awaits you to experience its high-speed stability, agility, and its responsive communication between road and rider. Partnering with Panasonic, the battery provider of Tesla, Segway Dirt eBike secures an optimal level of battery power to deliver 40.4 miles in one single charge.
Extraordinary Acceleration
Ride to unleash your full capacity with peak torque of 23.6 ft*lb and a maximum of 5400 rpm that operates up to 356°F. Segway Dirt eBike is ready to sprint from 0 to 31 mph in just 4.02 seconds
“Turn-key” Data Connection
What makes Segway Dirt eBike smart is that it can be paired with the Segway-Ninebot App for riders to track their riding stats and route. Two riding modes are available to suit the needs of riders at different levels. Sport Mode is for those craving for speed and EP Mode for those need for range.
Wheelie with Ease
With the perfect level of traction, 162.2 ft*lbs(X160) of torque and a 49.2-inch wide wheelbase (X160), Segway Dirt eBike is well prepared to support riders perform challenging tricks effortlessly. The vigorous rear wheel, featuring 48 rear sprocket teeth and a climbing slope of 35° (X160), allows riders to wheelie or climb stairs with ease.
Dual Drive System
Both models of Segway Dirt eBike are equipped with a dual-drive system that is made up of a Primary Drive System and a Secondary Drive System. The Primary Drive System includes an HTD 8M belt of 22 inches, and the Secondary Drive System includes a 420 chain with 112 sections. The dual-drive system can enhance the overall torque power of wheels, and can prevent the chain from dropping out.
Fast Charge
Segway is working with the market-leading battery partner, Panasonic, to provide eBike with a high-quality battery of optimal capacity. Renowned for the safety and durability, Panasonic also serves as the battery provider for high-end electric car brands, such as Tesla. The eBike battery, fully charged in 4-5 hours, can deliver 40.4 miles range in one single charge.
Suspension
Front: Single-shoulder inverted front fork (adjustable)
Rear: Multi-link hydraulic spring central type Rear Shock Absorber
Travel: 3.0 inch (75 mm adjustable)
Drive System
Primary: HTD 8M belt 22.0 inch (560 mm)
Secondary: 420 chain with 112 sections
High transmission efficiency
Transmit more power
Bear more torque
Lights
Front-facing lights are designed with 2.5w high-brightness LED light to illuminate the path ahead of you and increase your visibility to others around you.
*Disclaimer: for your safety, please try not to to ride at night
Superior Off-road Performance: With 280W motor, Segway Ninebot Dirt eBike X160 can reach top speed to 31.1 mph, travel up to 40.4 miles, climbing slope of 35°. With peak torque of 23.6 ftlb, X160 is ready to sprint from 0 to 31 mph in just 4.02 seconds.
Limitless Range and Power: Battery is swappable and can be exchanged for a new fully charged battery in seconds. Only weights 105.8 lbs. Being lightweight, it is made to accompany fearless riders to power through more tough terrains unknown.
Innovative & Superior Technology: X160 can be paired with the Segway-Ninebot App to track riding stats. Dual drive system enhance the overall torque power of wheels. Superior shock reduction is designed to make off-roading powerful yet comfortable.
Easy-to-master: Mechanical drum and back sheel regenerative electric brake provide the greatest stability and steerability. Confidently explore all off-road terrains when you have Field Oriented Controls that stabilize and adapt to users’ riding habits.
Highly Customizable: Compatible with almost all bike parts, X160 can be easily refitted to your individual needs with endless possibilities. Adjustable frame length and seat height. Please feel free to contact our after-sales if you have any questions.
Bike Type: Cyclocross Bike
Brake Style: Disc