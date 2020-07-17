SEGWAY Ninebot Electric Dirt Bike Motocross, Dirt eBike X160, Mighty Torque and Super Lightweight



Price: $3,499.99

The First Electric Dirt Bike by Segway

Super Lightweight

High-speed and Long-range

Swappable Battery

Mighty Torque

Smart Ride

184.3 FT-LBS Max. Torque

Superior Shock Reduction

Segway Dirt eBike X160



The Epic Off-Road Ride

Segway Dirt eBike is an electric-powered dirt bike that has superior off-road performance. Built to be a performance dirt bike for all user, Segway Dirt eBike is compact, lightweight, easy to master and low maintenance. The Segway Dirt eBike makes it possible for more people than ever to participate in exciting off-road adventures that they could only dream of before.

105.8 lbs

31.1 MPH Max. Speed

40.4 Miles Max. Range

4.02 Seconds 0-31 MPH Acceleration

Quick-Swap Battery for Limitless Range

Segway Dirt eBike Battery is swappable and can be exchanged for a new fully charged battery in seconds. From now on, it is time to say goodbye to those regular time-consuming charging methods. Segway presents swappable batteries to take you further through your journeys.

Segway Dirt eBike is built with a sturdy lightweight aluminum alloy frame refined with premium design. Different from most traditional dirt bikes, Segway Dirt eBike weighs only 105.8 lbs. Being lightweight, it is made to accompany fearless riders to power through more tough terrains unknown.

Easy-to-master

Crossing from forest creek to rugged mountain trails? All good. Want to ride on tight and twisty trails, fire trails, steep rock or steep hill? No problems. Confidently explore all off-road terrains when you have Field Oriented Controls (FOC) that stabilize and adapt to users’ riding habits. With an IP67 grade waterproof level for controller and IP65 for battery, a build made of aluminum alloy that incorporates heat dissipation, this bike is made for all off-road terrains.

Top Speed and Range

Because your adventure has no limits, here is the Segway Dirt eBike that can keep up. Featuring a top speed of 31.1 mph, the eBike awaits you to experience its high-speed stability, agility, and its responsive communication between road and rider. Partnering with Panasonic, the battery provider of Tesla, Segway Dirt eBike secures an optimal level of battery power to deliver 40.4 miles in one single charge.

Extraordinary Acceleration

Ride to unleash your full capacity with peak torque of 23.6 ft*lb and a maximum of 5400 rpm that operates up to 356°F. Segway Dirt eBike is ready to sprint from 0 to 31 mph in just 4.02 seconds

“Turn-key” Data Connection

What makes Segway Dirt eBike smart is that it can be paired with the Segway-Ninebot App for riders to track their riding stats and route. Two riding modes are available to suit the needs of riders at different levels. Sport Mode is for those craving for speed and EP Mode for those need for range.

Wheelie with Ease

With the perfect level of traction, 162.2 ft*lbs(X160) of torque and a 49.2-inch wide wheelbase (X160), Segway Dirt eBike is well prepared to support riders perform challenging tricks effortlessly. The vigorous rear wheel, featuring 48 rear sprocket teeth and a climbing slope of 35° (X160), allows riders to wheelie or climb stairs with ease.

Dual Drive System

Both models of Segway Dirt eBike are equipped with a dual-drive system that is made up of a Primary Drive System and a Secondary Drive System. The Primary Drive System includes an HTD 8M belt of 22 inches, and the Secondary Drive System includes a 420 chain with 112 sections. The dual-drive system can enhance the overall torque power of wheels, and can prevent the chain from dropping out.

Fast Charge



Segway is working with the market-leading battery partner, Panasonic, to provide eBike with a high-quality battery of optimal capacity. Renowned for the safety and durability, Panasonic also serves as the battery provider for high-end electric car brands, such as Tesla. The eBike battery, fully charged in 4-5 hours, can deliver 40.4 miles range in one single charge.

Suspension



Front: Single-shoulder inverted front fork (adjustable)

Rear: Multi-link hydraulic spring central type Rear Shock Absorber

Travel: 3.0 inch (75 mm adjustable)

Drive System



Primary: HTD 8M belt 22.0 inch (560 mm)

Secondary: 420 chain with 112 sections

High transmission efficiency

Transmit more power

Bear more torque

Lights



Front-facing lights are designed with 2.5w high-brightness LED light to illuminate the path ahead of you and increase your visibility to others around you.

*Disclaimer: for your safety, please try not to to ride at night

Superior Off-road Performance: With 280W motor, Segway Ninebot Dirt eBike X160 can reach top speed to 31.1 mph, travel up to 40.4 miles, climbing slope of 35°. With peak torque of 23.6 ftlb, X160 is ready to sprint from 0 to 31 mph in just 4.02 seconds.

Limitless Range and Power: Battery is swappable and can be exchanged for a new fully charged battery in seconds. Only weights 105.8 lbs. Being lightweight, it is made to accompany fearless riders to power through more tough terrains unknown.

Innovative & Superior Technology: X160 can be paired with the Segway-Ninebot App to track riding stats. Dual drive system enhance the overall torque power of wheels. Superior shock reduction is designed to make off-roading powerful yet comfortable.

Easy-to-master: Mechanical drum and back sheel regenerative electric brake provide the greatest stability and steerability. Confidently explore all off-road terrains when you have Field Oriented Controls that stabilize and adapt to users’ riding habits.

Highly Customizable: Compatible with almost all bike parts, X160 can be easily refitted to your individual needs with endless possibilities. Adjustable frame length and seat height. Please feel free to contact our after-sales if you have any questions.

Bike Type: Cyclocross Bike

Brake Style: Disc