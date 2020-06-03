Sega’s Game Gear Micro is four $50 consoles with four games each

Sega has now revealed full particulars of its just-announced Game Gear Micro moveable console — or, I ought to say, consoles. It seems that the four colour variants are completely different techniques each with four completely different games preloaded, little question in an try and drive collectors to purchase all of them.

Here’s what you get on each.

The black mannequin comes with:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Puyo Puyo 2

Out Run

Crystal Warriors

The blue variant contains:

Sonic Chaos

Gunstar Heroes

Sylvan Tale

Baku Baku Animal

The yellow Game Gear Micro has:

Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei – Jashin no Kuni he

Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya

Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict

Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru

And the purple model is preloaded with:

Revelations: The Demon Slayer

Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special

The GG Shinobi

Columns

The {hardware} itself is 80mm x 43mm x 20mm with a 1.15-inch show. There’s a single mono speaker and a headphone jack. It prices over USB however also can run off two AAA batteries.

You could also be questioning how precisely you’re meant to play games on a 1.15-inch show, which makes the Game Boy Micro’s 2-inch panel sound enormous by comparability. Well, in the event you’re prepared to drop 29,980 yen (~$275) on a pack of all four consoles, Sega is together with a mini model of its Big Window magnifying-glass accent.

Remember, this is the identical firm that launched non-functional plastic Sega CD and 32X add-ons for the Mega Drive Mini. What extra acceptable option to have fun its 60th anniversary?

The Game Gear Micro consoles are all accessible to preorder now in Japan for 4,980 yen (~$50) individually and can ship on October sixth. No phrase but on a Western launch.