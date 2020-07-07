Sega’s Astro City Mini is a tiny arcade cabinet

We could quickly be reaching Peak Mini Retro Console. After the superb Genesis/Mega Drive Mini and the baffling Game Gear Micro, Sega has unveiled an much more unbelievable product: meet the Astro City Mini.

For these unfamiliar with the unique Astro City, it wasn’t a platform per se however a particular sit-down arcade cabinet that operators might purchase and set up one among a big number of recreation boards inside. Sega developed a entire vary of “City” cupboards, with 1993’s Astro City proving to be by far essentially the most ubiquitous and iconic. They’re nonetheless a quite common sight in Japanese arcades.

As such, the Astro City Mini comes preloaded with a bunch of Sega arcade video games. There’ll be 36 in whole, and listed below are the confirmed titles thus far, via Game Watch:

Alien Syndrome

Alien Storm

Golden Axe

Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder

Columns II

Dark Edge

Puzzle & Action: Tant-R

Virtua Fighter

Fantasy Zone

Altered Beast

The Astro City Mini appears like a shrunken-down arcade cabinet, much like the Neo Geo Mini. Unlike that system, although, Sega says that the stick makes use of correct microswitches, so it must be a lot extra satisfying to make use of. There’s an HDMI-out on the again in addition to two USB-A ports, a Micro USB port, and a headphone jack. Unfortunately, there’s no phrase on whether or not it’ll have a built-in battery.

The Astro City Mini is set for a launch in Japan across the finish of the 12 months, and it’ll value 12,800 yen (about $120.)