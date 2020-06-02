Sega is making a Game Gear Micro

Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary this 12 months with one other retro console, and it appears to be like prefer it is likely to be the tiniest but. The Game Gear Micro is a revival of Sega’s 8-bit handheld system that attempted (and failed) to beat Nintendo’s Game Boy.

More information is set to drop later right this moment through Japanese gaming information outlet Famitsu, however a picture initially hidden within the Game Gear Micro landing page revealed that the system will are available in 4 colours — black, blue, yellow, and crimson — and be launched in Japan on October sixth this 12 months for 4,980 yen, or about $46.

We’ll replace this story when we now have extra data.