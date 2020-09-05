Sega Dreamcast darling Shenmue is becoming an anime series

I have actually frequently heard that Shenmue set the requirement for a living, breathing open world in computer game when it was launched on Sega Dreamcast in 1999. It was followed by a few of the most extremely prepared for computer game follows up ever made, and Shenmue III set a record for the most-funded Kickstarter video game in 2015.

Now, AT&T’s Crunchyroll has announced that Shenmue is getting its ownanime series

According to Deadline, it’ll air on Adult Swim’s Toonami in the United States, not simply on Crunchyroll itself, and will follow video game lead character Ryo Hazuki in his mission to end up being a martial artist and avenge his daddy’s murder.

Other than that rough summary, the image above, and the reality that Crunchyroll has actually bought 13 episodes, we do not have far more to share. Shenmue developer Yu Suzuki will have an executive manufacturer credit, and it’ll be directed by Chikara Sakurai whose IMDB profile you can browse here.

Shenmue III wound up being something of a disappointment given that the video game’s 20-year-old credibility for development could not continue to the contemporary, however maybe the story will bring itself as a focusedanime series

