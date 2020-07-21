Sefitopher Wireless PS4 Controller for Playstation 4/Pro/Slim/PC Laptop, Professional PS4 Gamepad,Touch Panel Joypad with Dual Vibration, Instantly Timely Manner to Share Joystick (Blue)



Product Description

Note Before Purchasing：

— This is a third-party game controller. If the PS4 console software is upgraded to the newest version,the controller may be unable to pair with your PS4 console or disconnect during use.

— You maybe to use the update firmware on computer to upgrade the controller. The procedure is easy.

How to pair with your PS4 console:（one of pairing method）

1. Insert the data cable into the USB port of the host, connect the data cable to the handle

2. Press the small house button on the handle end. The LED will flash quicklily

3. When the single colored LED on the handle is always on, It indicates the connection success

4. Unplug the data cable. The handle is automatically connected back to the host

Super Compatibility Design

– PS4 / PS4 Pro /PC(Win7/8/8.1/10)

– for ios system pc and for ios system phone ((some games can use）

– Attention：You need a cable to connect to your computer

note：Please activate device with USB cable for the first match connection

WIRELESS CONTROLLER



Optimized Button & High-Sensitive Controller

– The layout of gamepad button is optimized with excellent analog joystick design

– This ergonomic controller is highly sensitivity, with reduced response time and improved accuracy at critical moments

– Double Vibration:Support the game vibrate function, according to the game state and the game scene to produce the strong and weak different vibration effect, every click to let you immerse

– Colored LED：The LED can display a variety of colors, different colors represent different players, they also used as an important message tips such as reduction of the player‘s life value and so on

Ergonomic Design



– The handle is made of non-slip and sweatproof materials. The surface is skin-friendly touch, not just regular old slick plastic，which reduced response time and improved accuracy at critical moments

– Add 3.5mm audio port and don’t worry about disturbing others

– There is sharing button for you to share your game video and screenshot. Additionally, the clickable touch pad and colorful light bar can offer a new way to play with games

Super Signal

– High Performance wireless connection technology.

– Have reliable signals without dropping within 8 meters, free automatic connection.

– Strong anti-interference, and won’t be affected by other wireless devices

Product Fpecifications

-Weight:about 400g

-Controller:about 15*10*4 (cm)

-Number of buttons :15

– Battery: 600mA lithium batteries

-Charge Efficiently: Any standard charger with a micro-USB port.

-Double Vibration: Yes (only support vibration function of the game)

– Material:ABS

-Color：BLUE

Package Include

1 * Wireless Controller for PS4

1 * data-capable cable

【 Fast Fairing & Long Standby Design】The controller can be directly and quickly connected to devices using the data cable. It provides extreamly reliable signals and connection without any interference within 8 meters ( 24 ft) . The controller comes with 3 IC processors for stable operation. The controller comes with built in high capacity Lithium battery and can be recharged using any micro USB wire. The controller will turn itself off to save battery if it is not in use for a period of time.

【Optimized Button & High-Sensitive Controller Design】 The layout of gamepad button is optimized with excellent dual analog joystick design. And the ergonomic controller is highly sensitivity, with reduced response time and improved accuracy at critical moments.

【 Ergonomic Design】 The grip is made of non-slip and sweatproof materials. The surface is non reactive to the skin, due to ts design and the material used , the controller grip actually reduces response time and improved accuracy at critical moments. a 3.5mm audio port is added .Additionally,The touch pad and integrated light bar can offer new ways to play THE games.

【Super Compatibility Design】The PS4 wireless controller is equipped with the latest motion-sensing technology, built-in 3D gyroscope, and accelerometer, which can achieve intelligent matching with PS4 / PS4 Pro / PC (Win7/8/8.1/10), and does not require any additional operations. You can enjoy various games on different platform.

【24 Hours Customer Service】Please feel free to contact me with any problem related to the product. Our main goal is customer satisfaction and we will do our best to accomplish that. A 24/7 support is available. Please contact me with any issues.