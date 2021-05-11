See why Trump supporter says she believes election lie
See why Trump supporter says she believes election lie

A couple attending an event hosted by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tell CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan why they still believe debunked conspiracy theories cited as evidence that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump

