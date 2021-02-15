See what Mitch McConnell said after Trump's acquittal
Despite voting to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the January 6 riot, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that there was no question that Trump was responsible for provoking the riot and said the Senate cannot impeach a President that is not in office.

