See what Mitch McConnell said after Trump's acquittal

Despite voting to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the January 6 riot, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that there was no question that Trump was responsible for provoking the riot and said the Senate cannot impeach a President that is not in office.
