See the ‘space butterfly’ astronomers captured from thousands of light years away

So called for its similarity to the winged bug, the “butterfly” is really a planetary nebula– a huge cloud of gas that kinds around an ancient star that hasn’t yet took off. The European Space Observatory’s ( ESO) appropriately called Very Large Telescope, stationed in host nation Chile, just recently captured a dynamic image of the interstellar things.

It’s referred to as NGC 2899 (NGC means New General Catalogue, which notes nebulae and other celestial bodies like this one). It’s situated someplace in between 3,000 and 6,500 light years away from Earth in the constellation Vela, which shows up in the SouthernHemisphere

.

This planetary nebula isn’t wish for this universe. Ultraviolet radiation illuminate the shells of gas surrounding the star and triggers them to shine rather brilliantly, the ESO stated– however just for a couple of thousand years prior to they separate. That’s a fairly brief life expectancy in astronomy.