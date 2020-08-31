See The Big Dog’s first reaction after recapturing The Universal Title

Nearly two years after he was forced to relinquish the Universal Title, The Big Dog has regained the prize he never lost, and he didn’t hesitate to let the WWE Universe know.

Roman Reigns became Universal Champion for the second time at WWE Payback, standing tall in the wreckage that was the No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and “The Monster” Braun Strowman.

Reigns’ fifth World Title reign was made all the more stunning because of the unlikely ally at his side in Paul Heyman.

With Heyman in his pocket and a more aggressive demeanor than we’ve ever seen from The Big Dog, who can stop him?