SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful vehicle flying today, launched its first-ever mission for a paying customer. It was also the first time SpaceX managed to land all three rocket boosters after launch. #CNN #News
source
See SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket land all 3 boosters for the first time
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful vehicle flying today, launched its first-ever mission for a paying customer. It was also the first time SpaceX managed to land all three rocket boosters after launch. #CNN #News