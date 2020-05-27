See McConnell’s response to arrival of impeachment articles

The House of Representatives formally presented two articles of impeachment to the Senate after voting to approve the seven managers to prosecute the case against President Donald Trump, a long-awaited move that marks the beginning of the third Senate impeachment trial of a US President in history.
