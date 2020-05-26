CNN’s Arwa Damon was the first journalist to access Al-Asad US military base in Anbar province, Iraq, following an Iranian ballistic missile attack. Soldiers recounted their actions during the attack and shared their feelings of trauma in the aftermath. #CNN #News
See how US troops survived Iran missile attack
