See how the Galaxy Z Fold 2 differs from its predecessor

The substantial front cam cutout is gone– together with the bezel that kept an eye out of put on a $2,000 phone– and has actually been changed with a hole-punch lens. You’ll likewise get a look of the gadget’s improved hinge style, which according to leakages, is completely confined to avoid dust from getting in. The video likewise reveals how the gadget’s screen turns and how Fold 2’s Flex mode, which deals with the 2 sides of the phone as 2 different screens, works.

In a couple of days, Samsung will lastly expose all there is to understand about the brand-new phone, consisting of its rate and release date. That’s likewise when pre-orders will start, though you can currently register your interest for the 5G variation of the gadget on Samsung’s site.