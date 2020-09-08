See Finn Bálor and Adam Cole battle for the NXT Title, plus Rhea Ripley against Mercedes Martinez in a Steel Cage Match this Tuesday night

Two massive showdowns come your way this Tuesday night on NXT Super Tuesday II.

First, Finn Bálor will face Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Title to kick off the show. Both men are seeking to become two-time champions after tying in last week’s epic 4-Way 60-Minute Iron Man Match.

Plus, it’s The Battle of The Badasses as Rhea Ripley looks to settle the score with Mercedes Martinez in a Steel Cage Match in the main event.

tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network