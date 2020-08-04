See Dr. Anthony Fauci's heated exchange with Jim Jordan over protests during coronavirus

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Dr. Anthony Fauci, and other health experts, testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. An exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Dr. Fauci got heated on the subject of protesting during the coronavirus pandemic.
#CNN #News

