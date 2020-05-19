Sedgwick County Zoo opens to members with social distancing measures

The Sedgwick County Zoo resumed its doors in a minimal ability to members Monday for the very first time in 8 weeks.

The zoo has actually made some adjustments to fit social distancing measures and also boosted cleanliness.

“Our Phase 1 will be a thousand max per day, and those are half-hour increments where people can get their tickets online,” Sedgwick County Zoo Executive Director Jeff Ettling said. “After two weeks, we’ll ramp up to two thousand max per day, and those still are online tickets. We’ll be doing that for the foreseeable future.”

Along with restricting tickets, specific locations, such as play grounds and also stroking and also feeding displays, are shut. Boat and also cable car flights are likewise not available.

Indoor locations, like the reptile display, have actually stickers spaced 10-20 feet apart to advise visitors to social range.

Other changes consist of the closure of the KOCH Orangutan & & Chimpanzee Habitat and also the Downing Gorilla Forest due to the prospective threat of transmission of COVID-19 from people to primates, the zoo claims.

According to Ettling, the zoo will certainly lose on concerning $1.7 million due to the eight-week closure.

While tickets are scheduled for members just, the zoo will certainly open to the public on Thursday (May 21) Tickets should be acquired online