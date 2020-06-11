Security to guard statues of Scouts founder Lord Baden-Powell overnight

The statue was pulled down on Sunday amid global protests set off by the death of George Floyd.

Mr Floyd died following a white officer held him down by pressing his knee in to his neck for almost nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

Colston removal was result of years of frustration, Labour MP says

The statue’s retrieval employs a senior Labour MP said its forced removal was the end result of years of frustration with the democratic process.

Speaking on ITV’s Peston on Wednesday, shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said people decided to take action on the memorial simply because they felt their voices on racial dilemmas were not being heard.

She said: “Why was that statue removed in the manner that it had been removed?

“Because for 20 years, protesters and campaigners had used every democratic lever at their disposal, petitions, meetings, protests, trying to get elected politicians to act, plus they couldn’t reach a consensus and they couldn’t get such a thing done.

“Now this really is reflective of what has happened to people of colour in this country and around the globe for a long time. We’ve had seven reviews into racial discrimination in this country in the last 36 months alone, and incredibly few of those tips have been acted on.

“That is why people are so frustrated, and that’s the question we should be asking ourselves, is why is it so difficult for so many people to actually be heard and to pull the democratic leaders to get the democratic change that they need?”

Scouts founder’s statue to be removed over links to Nazis

A statue of Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the scouting movement, will undoubtedly be temporarily removed in Poole, Dorset, over concerns that it may be targeted by protesters.

Vikki Slade, leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, tweeted that the decision was taken carrying out a “threat”, adding: “It’s literally less than 3m from the sea so is at huge risk “

The Baden-Powell statue had been targeted by campaigners due to his associations with the Nazis and the Hitler youth programme, as well as his actions in the military.

Review of statues

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has also announced a new commission to review the capital’s landmarks.

According the Liverpool Echo newspaper, the University of Liverpool has agreed to re-title a halls of residence after students demanded it remove former prime minister William Gladstone’s name due to his views on slavery.

Meanwhile, a website called “topple the racists” has compiled a listing of around 60 statues and other memorials across the UK it argues should be removed, because they “celebrate slavery and racism”.

Among the website’s targets is just a statue of Thomas Guy outside the London hospital that he founded and is named after him, because he made his fortune from a company that sold slaves.

A spokesperson for Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust said it could work with Mr Khan’s commission to “consider the right way forward”, adding it is “fully committed to playing our part in ending racism, discrimination and inequality”.

As a potential solution, Dr Jessica Moody, a lecturer in public places history at the University of Bristol, has said there is an alternative for some statues to be placed in museums where the context of their controversy could be set out.

She said: “Some of the statues currently under debate could certainly go into a museum where this history and context, the use and abuse of the past, can be more fully explored, so long as this was done in an appropriate manner with consultation – and which records the nature of their removal as an important part of the history of the communities around them.”

Certain Scottish memorials have also been thrown under the spotlight amid the Black Lives Matter movement, with anti-racism charity Stand Up to Racism saying that more needs to be done to educate Scotland on its history with the slave trade.

With Edinburgh City Council in talks to place a plaque on the St Andrews Square statue of Henry Dundas, who opposed the abolition of slavery, charity spokesman Steve West said that plaques alone don’t go far enough.

“Statues are there to commemorate so-called great people,” that he said.

“So the actual fact there is a statue there provides a message he was some kind of great person, therefore i think it might be far better if the statue was removed.

“It is important that when people think about the Industrial Revolution and the great things that were invented as part of that, they realise where a lot of the funds came from. It is very important that people realise the history of the slave trade.”

I wouldn’t have removed Little Britain, Cabinet Minister says

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said he would not need chosen to remove Little Britain from the iPlayer, but that the BBC has a right to editorial independence.

The series, starring David Walliams and Matt Lucas, has come under fire recently because of the utilization of blackface in some sketches.

It was taken from the iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests around the globe, following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in the US.

Speaking on ITV’s Peston, Mr Dowden said that he did not want to second-guess the broadcaster but “wouldn’t personally be inclined” to take away the show.

He said: “I’m significantly reluctant since the culture secretary to start second-guessing decisions that are produced by creatives in the BBC or elsewhere.

“My focus as a minister is making certain we have opportunities for everyone, including people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds, too many of whom never have had those opportunities…

“I wouldn’t personally be inclined to do it, but that’s up to individual broadcasters.”

Host Robert Peston asked: “So just to be clear, if it was your choice you wouldn’t have taken it down but you feel the BBC have got to have the right to do whatever they want?”

Mr Dowden replied: “The BBC have editorial independence, and it wouldn’t have been my choice but that’s up to the BBC. I’m not going to second-guess them all the time.”

In Little Britain, Walliams sported black make-up and a large afro wig to play the overweight black woman Desiree DeVere.

Lucas also used blackface to play Pastor Jesse King, who said that he was “from the ghetto” and spoke in tongues to cure the sick.