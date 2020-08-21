Security Researchers Found a New Way to Pick Locks, Using Only The Sound of The Key

The sound of a key moving into a lock might be sufficient info to possibly produce a copy of that key and open the lock– that’s the conclusion of researchers who have actually been examining “acoustics-based physical key inference”.

It makes good sense, if you consider it: the clicks and clacks of a key pressed into a pin tumbler lock in fact expose the system within, if you can decrease, isolate, and evaluate the noises with sufficient precision.

Pulling off a technique like this would require a lot of work and devices, and would most likely wind up being more inconvenience than finding out how to pick the lock in the standard way – however it’s an appealing and uncommon security loophole to consider.

“Our research group leverages information from the physical environment that is seemingly of no utility, to either develop better applications or compromise existing ones,” computer system researcher Soundarya Ramesh from the National University of Singapore informed Communications of the ACM.

“So, we began to wonder if we can utilise the sound produced during key insertion, which has no utility of its own, to compromise physical lock security.”

Keys engage pin tumbler locking systems by utilizing bittings (repaired points) to rise a series of pins to differing degrees, so that the pins are all properly lined up and the lock can turn …