Security officer killed in demonstrations in Lebanon – Middle East Monitor

A security officer was killed and more than 200 demonstrators hurt Saturday in demonstrations in Lebanon’s capital, Anadolu reports.

An officer was assaulted by protesters as he attempted to conserve those stranded in a hotel that was robbed by demonstrators in Beirut, according to a declaration by the Lebanese Internal Security Forces.

In demonstrations around Martyrs’ Square in main Beirut and the parliament structure, 238 demonstrations were hurt, with 63 hospitalized, stated Lebanon’s Red Cross.

Five individuals were jailed in Martyrs’ Square, the nation’s Internal Security Forces stated.

Demonstrators raid federal government structures

Demonstrators robbed the economy and environment ministries, and the Banks Association structures

They entered into the structures and disposed of main files, while harming furnishings in the Bank Association structure.

Lebanese were asked by the army “to express their demands in a peaceful way, stop demonstrations and not harm government property”.

According to the health ministry, a minimum of 158 individuals have actually passed away and more than 6,000 hurt because a surge wrecked parts of the Lebanese capital Tuesday.

Causality figures are most likely to increase as efforts continue to discover missing individuals.

The catastrophe has actually come at a time when Lebanon is experiencing its worst recession, consisting of …