‘Security is Important’ as Myanmar’s Rakhine State Prepares to Vote

As Myanmar gets ready for basic elections slated forNov 8, it stays uncertain whether ballot will be kept in war-ravaged northern Rakhine state, where combating in between federal government forces and the rebel Arakan Army (AA) has actually raved for 20 months, leaving ratings of civilians dead and displacing around 200,000 others.



The Union Election Commission (UEC), which arranges and handles Myanmar’s elections, is waiting on a decision by the military-controlled defense and house affairs ministries as to whether it is safe adequate to hold balloting inRakhine Ethnic celebrations, such as the primary Arakan National Party (ANP), oppose such a relocation, arguing that constituencies that have actually borne the impact of the armed dispute require their representation in federal government which citizens’ rely on the democratic system will wear down if ballot is cancelled.



In the last basic elections in 2015, balloting was not kept in some locations impacted by ethnic dispute. Though ballot was kept in Rakhine state at the time, the minority Rohingya Muslim population was disenfranchised, with authorities revoking their short-lived files prior to going to the surveys. Hundreds of countless Rohingya still residing in Rakhine, in spite of military-led crackdowns on their neighborhoods in 2016 and 2017 that triggered more than 800,000 to leave throughout the border and into Bangladesh, will not have the right to vote in the 2015 elections.



In the meantime, the Rakhine State Election Subcommission has actually prepared almost all of the state’s approximately 2,600 ballot stations for balloting by 1.6 million qualified citizens in Rakhine, need to elections be held there. Commission chairwoman Tin Hlaing talked to press reporter Soe Soe Aung from RFA’s Myanmar Service about the body’s preparations for the ballot. The Q&A has actually been modified for length and clearness

RFA: What has the Rakhine State Election Subcommission done so far?

Tin Hlaing: The Rakhine State Election Subcommission has actually prepared to hold elections in all 17 towns in Rakhine according to its policy. We have 2,596 ballot stations. We likewise have actually prepared products for these ballot stations.

RFA: Many individuals in Rakhine state do not have nationwide ID cards now since they have actually left their houses on account of the armed dispute. Many homes have actually burned down as well. How will they be able to vote without ID cards or other files?

Tin Hlaing: We can’t state in the meantime. It would depend upon the scenario on the ground throughout election time. We have actually made a list of citizen names, and we have to inspect it once again with town and area heads. We can just think about possible methods today.

RFA: Some have actually asked election authorities to established ballot stations in internally displaced individuals (IDP) camps. Is this practical?

Tin Hlaing: We have federal government acknowledged IDP camps and others established by civil society companies. We currently have ballot station lists according to towns and have actually requested for products just for those stations. We have to request a breakdown of product– that’s why we can’t organize to established ballot stations in all IDP camps. It would depend upon the security scenario on the ground at that time. If we desired to established ballot stations in IDP camps, then we would have to report it to the Union Election Commission, and the UEC would pick it.

RFA: Which Rakhine area issues you the most in regards to security?

Tin Hlaing A: I didn’t state we are worried about security. I stated security is essential. We can’t choose where to hold the elections. Security- associated ministries or departments, such as the Ministry of Home Affairs, will choose according to the on-the-ground scenario, and the UEC will reveal the places of ballot stations when election date is close. In 2015, area names and ballot station places were revealed in October for the November elections. Now, it is still prematurely to reveal them.

RFA: Can you ensure that elections can be kept in Rakhine?

Tin Hlaing: The Rakhine State Election Subcommission can not ensure it. We can’t choose whether the elections will be held or where they will be held.



Reported by Soe San Aung for RFA’s MyanmarService Translated by KhetMar Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.