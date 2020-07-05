Security guards try to detain man outside a Melbourne Woolworths at Pakenham Centre Marketplace

A man has been dramatically detained by two security guards at a busy shopping centre in Melbourne.

Shocked bystanders captured the incident outside the supermarket at Pakenham Central Marketplace, south east of the city, on Friday.

The man screamed ‘get off me’ as two security guards attempted to restrain him.

The man eventually fell to his knees prior to the guards pushed him onto his stomach, while a small crowd of shocked shoppers watched on

‘The other one ran away,’ an onlooking shopper said.

A tussle ensued as the guards held the man’s hands behind his back, while he attempted to get rid.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia that investigations in to the incident are continuing, however it is not clear what spurred on the citizen’s arrest.

‘A man was restrained by security guards about 1pm. There has been no arrests or charges,’ police said in a statement.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Woolworths for comment.