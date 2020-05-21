Security cooperation with Israel is ongoing – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian Authority (PA) officers have reiterated to Israel Hayom newspaper that safety cooperation with Israel is ongoing, Safa information company reported yesterday.

According to the information web site, the PA officers advised the Israeli newspaper that President Mahmoud Abbas’ remarks to extreme safety cooperation, because of Israel’s deliberate annexation of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley, “are for media consumption”.

The PA officers mentioned that Abbas simply renewed a 20-year-old order to cut back the extent of the safety cooperation with Israel, stating that the order is solely to cease finishing up joint PA-Israeli patrols throughout Israeli raids of Palestinian areas.

“Abbas’ declaration was prepared only to put pressure on the new Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, who will be a prime minister in one and half years’ time,” the officers advised Israel Hayom in keeping with Safa.

Abbas doesn’t have any intention to dissolve the PA and return full management of the occupied West Bank to Israel… The remarks don’t check with a sensible measure.

Israel Hayom reported the officers saying that Abbas’ wouldn’t withdraw from the Oslo Accords and careworn that dissolving the PA wants approval from Palestinian parliament.

Earlier this week, Abbas declared all safety agreements with Israel and the US void in response to the imminent risk of additional Israeli annexation of elements of the West Bank. Steps that are supported by US President Donald Trump.

