Security chaos claims lives of 4 Palestine citizens since March in West Bank – Middle East Monitor

Since March 2020, 4 Palestinians have actually been eliminated due to security chaos in the inhabited West Bank, consisting of a senior gatekeeper.

Three of them were eliminated by the Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces while they were enforcing lockdown steps associated with the coronavirus. The gatekeeper was eliminated in clashes in between 2 households.

Emad Dweekat, a Fatah secretary from the Balata Refugee Camp in Nablus, was eliminated by the security forces as they were attempting to close a store which opened its doors regardless of lockdown.

Khalil Shehadeh Al-Sheikh, 47, was a senior officer at the Protective SecurityApparatus He is the bro of the PA Civil Affairs Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh and was close to PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

He was eliminated throughout clashes in between 2 households in Al-Bireh, near the city ofRamallah Sources near to the occurrence think he was eliminated in vengeance of the killing of Dweekat.

In March, Salah Zakarneh from Jenin was eliminated when the security forces strongly distributed a group of individuals commemorating the release of a Palestinian from Israeli jail. The event was an infraction of lockdown steps.

The security forces eliminated Alaa Omriyeh from Al-Eizariya in inhabited Jerusalem while they were requiring a household …