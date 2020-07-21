Security Camera Outdoor, Victure 1080P WiFi Home Security Camera with Pan/Tilt 360° View, Night Vision, IP66 Waterproof, Motion Detection Compatible with iOS/Android



Price: $59.99 - $49.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 04:11:51 UTC – Details)



Victure outdoor security IP camera works with Digit Cam APP

Both WiFi and wired connection are supported.

Video Encryption:

The unique encryption technology is adopted by this outdoor camera to save videos on micro SD card.

Nobody can copy the SD card’s video file through the card reader even when your outdoor camera or SD card is stolen.

Video files in SD card can only be accessed by yourself in your own account.

Guarantee:

We stand behind the quality of our product and if for any reason it fails within the first 12 months of warranty we will replace it.

If you have any questions of the outdoor camera, email customer service at [email protected] We will do our best to resolve the problem.

Specifications:

Size: 70*179 mm

Application: Digit Cam-Support both IOS and Android

TF card(NOT INCLUDE): 8-64G/C10

Wide-angel: 110°

Resolution: 2 million pixels, 1920×1080(1080P)

Infrared light: 850nm 12PCS, range up to 30 feet

Night Vision: IR-CUT Filter will switch automatically

Support 64/128-bit WEP/WPA-PSK /WPA2-PSK network data encryption

Functions: anti-noise, 2-way audio, night vision, motion detection

Package:

1. Victure Outdoor Camera*1

2. Waterproof Kit &Screws pack*1

3. WiFi Antenna*1

4. User Manual*1

[Mobile Phone Control Rotation]- Providing 360° horizontal and 110° vertical rotation range. Cover more spaces and reduce blind area.

[Camera for Home Security]-With Victure security outdoor camera, you can know what happened around your house anytime. When any suspicious activity is detected, the camera can alert the suspicious person and send a notification to your phone immediately.

[View Video in HD 1080P]-Video Resolution 1920*1080, the 12*850nm infrared night vision will help you see everything in pitch dark up to 30 feet. 110°wide-angle lens delivers clear picture in any direction, provides nice, clear & colorful image in the daytime. Victure outdoor security camera capture clear details and provide safety for you day and night.

[Motion Detection]-With this security camera, notification will be sent to your smartphone once motion is detected. And you can adjust the sensitivity of the motion detection to avoid false alarm.

[Micro SD/Cloud]-Victure outdoor security camera supports up to 64GB Micro SD card (camera doesn’t come with an SD card). Encrypted security cloud storage service is also supported.