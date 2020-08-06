Security Camera Outdoor, Goowls 1080P HD 2.4G WiFi Home Surveillance IP Camera Plug-in with Waterproof Night Vision 2-Way Audio Motion Detection Cloud Service Compatible with Alexa 2 Packs



Goowls WiFi Outdoor Security Camera 1080P Full HD home surveillance system for your home, garage or backyard. Waterproof, moisture-proof, IP65 protection is the best choice for outside use. Advanced precise motion detection and timely alerts, noise reduction technology provides clear two-way audio. Built in IR-CUT Filter switch Night Vision automatically！The smart, simple and safe life is truly start from the moment you chose Goowls Cam!

Why you choose Goowls WiFi security camera home surveillance system?

Compatible with Alexa Echo Show. “Alexa, show the front door camera.”

Automatic video recording and active alerts.

Video encryption and cloud backup for privacy protection.

Support multiple users to view simultaneously through multiple channels.

Timeline video paly back make you will not miss any important information.

Specification:

Waterproof: IP65

The length of power cord: 8.2 feet

WiFi: 2.4GHz (Not support 5G network)

TF card: 4-64G/Class10/FAT 32 (NOT INCLUDE)

Temperature Range: 14°F～113°F (-10℃ to 45℃)

IR Distance: built in 8 IR LED light, 32ft night vision distance



Package:

2 x Goowls Outdoor Camera

1 x Manual

2 x Power Adapter

2 x USB Cable

2 x Accessories



Warm Tips:

Not works for MAC, NVR, DVR, NAS

Camera comes with a power cord that needs to be plugged in for use, not wireless, rechargeable or solar powered.

The TF card slot and reset button sits above the camera lens, push the camera lens downwards, open the cover with a screwdriver to insert or remove a TF card.

1080P Full HD & Night Vision: Goowls outdoor security camera with 1080 high resolution to cover more spaces clearly even in the pitch dark with a night vision distance up to 32ft. Camera works with 2.4G WiFi (Not support 5G network).

Smart Motion Detection & Easy to setup: Alert notification and 6s motion detection video will be sent to your phone timely, just open app to seeing what was going on around your house & entire property.

Secure Two Way Storage & Highest Privacy Protection: SD card and Cloud Storage are optional. Store all of your 24/7 recorded security surveillance footage use a Micro SD card (4-64GB, FAT32). Cloud servers assigned in the United States to protect your privacy maximum.

Two-way Audio & Multi-Family Members Sharing: Goowls outdoor camera wireless built-in microphone & speaker offers you to talk with your love one and get rid of unwanted guests when you are out. This security camera supports multiple users to view video simultaneously.

IP65 Waterproof & Dustproof: IP65 excellent waterproof and dustproof function is the best choice for outdoor use. Use high-quality materials to ensure safe use in the temperature range of 14 ° F to 113 ° F(-10℃ to 45℃). Whether it’s rain or shine, it’s tough enough to stand up bad weather.