Security Camera Indoor, Goowls 1080p HD 2.4GHz WiFi Wired IP Camera for Home Security Baby/Pet/Nanny Monitor Motion & Sound Detection Night Vision Two-Way Audio Compatible with Alexa, 2-Pack



Price: $39.99

[Night Vision & 1080P Wide Angle Lens] – Goowls Home Camera is equipped with a 110° Wide Angle Lens, and can provide you with real 1080P high-definition video quality. It supports professional IR Night Vision, which has IR cut filter with Auto Switch, 6 IR LED lights, the distance up to 32ft, keeps an eye on your home 24/7.

[Smart Motion & Sound Alert] – Goowls baby monitor supports motion & sound detection with adjustable sensitivity and Baby-Crying Alert. Once the moving object is detected, alert notifications will be sent to your phone immediately and record a 6-second video to cloud. ( No need to purchase the Cloud Service, this feature is permanently available.) The Goowls guards your baby in all directions, lets you appear every time it needs.

[Two-Way Audio & Compatible with Alexa] – Built in MIC & Speaker, no matter where you are you can always talk to your children or pets to remind them to be safe. It is also able to be compatible with Alexa, iOS & Android, fully adapt to your smart home system. (Please refer to the attached product manual for specific operation)

[Cloud Storage & Highest Privacy Protection] – For your maximum personal privacy security, the optional Cloud servers assigned in the United States can completely avoid data breaches happen. Solved your concerns about privacy being stolen problem completely. This IP camera supports both local 64GB TF card storage and cloud storage. (TF card is not included)

[Easy to Use & Multi-Users/Views] – Goowls has the mobile smart APP which can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store. The camera comes with mounting accessories, it can be easily and firmly installed anywhere in the house. Goowls Home Camera supports device sharing, allowing multiple users to watch the camera’s real-time monitoring at the same time, and it also can add multiple cameras and display different videos on one screen.