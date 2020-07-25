Secura Air Fryer 4.2Qt / 4.0L 1500-Watt Electric Hot XL Air Fryers Oven Oil Free Nonstick Cooker w/Additional Accessories, Recipes, BBQ Rack & Skewers for Frying, Roasting, Grilling, Baking



Price: $64.74

(as of Jul 25,2020 09:15:26 UTC – Details)



About the product:

Fry your favorite foods with hardly any oil! The Secura Hot Air Fryer cuts out the oil to give you crispy food without the added fat. The air fryer uses hot air in combination with high-speed air circulation (rapid hot air) and a top grill to surround food with heated air to cook all of your favorite fried foods quickly and evenly. The variable temperature control ranges from 180-390 degrees (F) and the 60-minute timer automatically shuts off the machine once cooking is complete. The frying basket has an extra large 4.0 liter capacity, making it easy to fry up snacks or a main dish for the whole family.

Extra large 4.2 quart (4-liter) basket, more capacity than most other Air Fryers. Create Healthier food by using less grease in your cooking with the “Hot Air Cooking” method

60 minute cooking timer with auto-shut off when your food is done. Heating & Power indicator lights. Variable temperature control 180°~390°F, giving you total control over the food you are cooking

Accessories included with the Secura Hot Air Fryer for extra versatility;Recipes, BBQ rack & skewers

2-Year Manufacturer’s Limited Warranty, Only for use with North American Electrical Standards,120V/1500W extra large 4.0 liter capacity