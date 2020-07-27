Section of Trump’s ‘indestructible’ border wall collapses as Tropical Storm Hanna lashes south Texas (video) – Armenian News

A viral video supposedly reveals section of the border wall separating the United States and Mexico collapsing under strong winds and heavy rains from Tropical StormHanna



The video published to Twitter by reporter Yadith Valdez on Sunday reveals building employees waiting and seeing as intense gusts knock the steel structure to the ground, the Daily Mail reports.

The clip ended up being the target of prevalent ridicule on social networks as critics compared the section’s collapse to the re- election project of President Donald Trump, who has actually currently invested more than $11 billion developing the wall that is anticipated to cost an approximated $216 billion to finish.

Some users explained that simply a couple of weeks ago Trump boasted that his wall is “the most powerful and comprehensive border wall structure” on the planet.

But others users called the credibility of the video into concern, keeping in mind that its uncertain when and where it was tape-recorded.