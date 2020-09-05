Secret trials to detain unconvicted Palestinian charity worker on bogus charges – Middle East Monitor

The release of leading Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activist Mahmoud Nawajaa last month was a welcome pointer that individuals power can work.

When Nawajaa was abducted by a gang of Israeli soldiers in the middle of the night at the end of July, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions National Committee in Palestine rallied its international fans.

The call headed out and individuals around the globe responded to, requiring his release. He was launched after a 19-day detention without charge or trial.

“The Israeli occupation and the settler-colonial apartheid regime arrested me to obstruct the BDS movement, distort its image and intimidate its activists,” Nawajaa revealed.

“Pressure works. Sustained global pressure works even better. I am deeply grateful to all those who pressured apartheid Israel to release me, your solidarity gave me strength and kept alive my hope to be reunified with my loving family and the wider BDS family.”

As pleased an occasion as this was, Nawajaa is just one of countless Palestinian political detainees held under the gravest conditions in Israeli dungeons.

Palestinian detainees’ rights group Addameer says that there are presently 4,500 of them, consisting of 160 kids, and 360 “administrative detainees”– that is, those held forever without …