Secret Service says White House fencing will start to be removed

More than 5,000 National Guard service members descended on the nation’s capital to assist police with police-brutality demonstrations, a few of which turned to violent looting and burning. At the height of the unrest on the weekend following May 25, the day Floyd died, numerous Secret Service agents were injured, fires blazed nearby the White House as authorities searched for car bombs and President Trump was reportedly taken to an underground bunker. Trump later said he went to the bunker for “inspection”

SCHUMER, PELOSI TURN TO TRUMP TO REOPEN LAFAYETTE SQUARE

After the city’s largest protest yet Saturday, demonstrations are becoming more peaceful, and the Guard will send its out-of-state members home this week.

On Monday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote a letter to President Trump asking him to defeat the fencing and reopen Lafayette Square – calling the park “a place which has long been a venue where Americans can gather to freely exercise their constitutional rights in close proximity to the White House.”

“You have now erected heavy, semi-permanent steel fencing to wall off the Square,” the lawmakers wrote. “Your conversion of this unique public park in the heart of our Nation’s capital to what looks like a militarized zone denies citizens access to the park and sends the worst possible message to the American public and people around the world.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The top Democrats criticized Trump for the controversial move last Monday to clear the square of protestors before the president made a call to the nearby St. John’s Church, where rioters had started a fire. Several thousand protesters had gathered in the region for demonstrations, and a curfew was taking effect.