Secret Service escorts Trump from press briefing after shooting outside White House | Donald Trump

Donald Trump was suddenly accompanied out of a press briefing by a Secret Service representative on Monday after an armed suspect was shot outside the White House.

The president was simply minutes into his coronavirus briefing when a Secret Service representative asked Trump to leave the podium and rapidly leave the space together with other administration authorities.

Reporters were quickly positioned into lockdown as members of the president’s security information surrounded the WestWing One Fox News reporter stated they ‘d heard 2 shots fired quickly prior to Trump was rushed out.

Trump went back to the phase around 10 minutes later on to verify somebody had actually been required to medical facility following a shooting outside of the White House boundary fence.

“There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump stated. The president stated the shots were fired by police.

The suspect was equipped, Trump stated, however he used couple of extra information. “I do want to thank Secret Service. They are fantastic.”

“It seems that the person was shot by the Secret Service so we’ll see what happens,” Trump stated, calling the episode “unfortunate.”

“It was outside of the White House,” he stated. “It seems that the shooting was done by law enforcement at the suspect, it was the suspect who was shot,” he continued.

Law enforcement authorities were attempting to identify the suspect’s intention. The Secret Service verified the shooting soon later on, explaining it as an “officer …