Secret Service Dropping Over $30k on Hand Sanitizer for Conventions

If there is another hand sanitizer shortage amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the government might be partly to blame … since it bought big money to keep everybody at the upcoming political conventions germ-free.

According to financial docs — obtained by TMZ — the feds spent $32,353 on 400 cartons of hand sanitizer and 100 dispensers to cover the Democratic and Republican National Conventions … which are scheduled for August.

The cost was filed under “National Interest Action – Covid-19 2020.”

As you understand … both conventions were pushed from mid-summer to August over coronavirus concerns, so that as of now, the Dems are still debating going virtual for theirs, but it’s still possible it will be held in Milwaukee.

The GOP, on the other hand, is full steam ahead with its convention, which will drop in a newly-announced location — Jacksonville.