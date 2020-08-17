Secret Service bought access to cellphone location data

The United States Secret Service (USSS) signed an agreement to access Locate X, a service that lets police track phone users’ areas. Motherboard published apparent confirmation of the offer today, following a Protocol report inMarch The agreement suggests that the USSS paid Virginia business Babel Street around $36,000 to include Locate X to a $2 million social networks tracking plan.

Protocol’s report explains Locate X as an effective tracking tool that aggregates data from popular phone apps, then lets purchasers track the location history of gadgets that were active at a particular time and location. It reported that the Secret Service, United States Customs and Border Patrol, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement have actually all utilized the item. The USSS agreement that Motherboard released, acquired through a Freedom of Information Act demand, ranges from 2017 to 2018. One previous worker formerly informed Protocol that the USSS had actually utilized Locate X to take unlawful charge card skimmers set up at gas pumps in 2018.

Products like Locate X usually depend on data brokers who use access to big quantities of in theory confidential user data, formally meant for online marketers or other non-government entities. (In practice, it’s often possible to recognize specific users.) They let law enforcement representatives bypass …