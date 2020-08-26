Second wave of coronavirus could hit France in November: government advisor By Reuters





PARIS (Reuters) – A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic could hit France in November, a government advisor informed regional media on Wednesday, as the city of Marseille tightened up limitations to combat the break out.

Authorities in Marseille stated late on Tuesday that bars and dining establishments would have much shorter opening times, and they likewise expanded necessary mask-wearing in the southern port city in betweenAug 26 andSept 30.

“There are fears of a second wave in November,” Professor Jean-Fran çois Delfraissy, who heads the clinical council that encourages the government on the pandemic, informed France 2 tv on Wednesday.

France has the seventh-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, and the government is keeping an eye on the figures carefully to see if fresh limitations or lockdown are required.

Under the brand-new procedures, Marseille’s bars and dining establishments will need to close from in between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. regional time (2100-0400 GMT), having actually formerly had the ability to remain open till typical closing time at midnight or 1 a.m.

Mandatory mask-wearing will now be obligatory outdoors in public areas in all districts of the city, having actually formerly just been obligatory in some locations.

The French health ministry reported 3,304 brand-new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, well …