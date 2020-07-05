Second Spanish region goes back into lockdown after new Covid outbreak

A 2nd Spanish region is going back into lockdown after a new coronavirus outbreak.

Entry into and out of La Marina, which lies north of Lugo in Galicia will be barred from midnight tonight. Locals will not be stopped from moving within the 14 municipalities that make up the region.

The usage of face masks will also be made mandatory all the time outdoors, including on beaches and private pools.

Bars and restaurants will have to respect new closing times and tighter restrictions on the amount of customers.

The lockdown follows a new Covid-19 outbreak that has seen 106 people test positive for the virus.

Local reports say those who do not live in La Marina will need to leave the region at midnight tonight or stay for another five days.

It comes after Spain’s Catalonia region yesterday locked down a county of more than 400,000 people following a surge in coronavirus cases – just as Brits prepared to go there on vacation.

The western Catalan city of Lleida and the rest of Segrià county was put under lockdown from midday on Saturday.

‘We have decided to confine the del Segria zone following data confirming a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections,’ Catalonia’s regional president Quim Torra told reporters, adding that no one will be allowed to enter or leave the area.

Around 431,183 people live in Lleida, according to 2019 figures, which can be 173.9km inland from Barcelona.

It comes after great britain Government lifted restrictions to let people living in England travel to the united states on ‘air bridges’ – meaning holidaymakers won’t need to go into quarantine so long as they go back to England on or after July 10.

‘We are having a step back to protect ourselves and get a handle on the outbreak,’ said Torra, who described the measure as a ‘difficult decision.’

There have been 62,057 confirmed cases in Catalonia since the outbreak began, with 5,673 related deaths.

On Twitter the president added: ‘The people of #Segrià should remain calm. You can rely on our support. We have to take every measure possible to protect you and prevent a level larger rise in the amount of new cases.’

Passengers arrive on EasyJet and Ryanair flights to Palma Majorca today from London Stansted and Luton in britain as Brits make the most of ‘air bridges’

Miquel Buch, the Catalan interior minister, said anybody in Segrià county who wanted to leave needed to do this before the strict lockdown was imposed at 12pm.

He asked anyone in the county not to travel between towns, visit retirement homes or meet in groups of a lot more than ten.

Segrià county, an agricultural hotspot with a number of slaughterhouses, has faced a sudden jump in cases compared to the remaining portion of the region.

Lleida’s main hospital had six Covid-19 patients in regular rooms and four in the ICU, health minister Alba Vergés said on June 22.

On Friday the figure jumped to 21 Covid-19 patients in regular rooms and six in the ICU, nevertheless the department of health denied they were planning to lockdown parts of Lleida. In a dramatic U-turn the ministry announced a lockdown of the whole county today.

The situation became so serious in recent weeks the emergencies service had to preemptively create a field hospital outside Arnau de Vilanova hospital to take care of up to 105 patients if needed.

The number of cases isn’t currently an issue, health officials said, nevertheless they want to curb the community spread before the virus becomes uncontrollable.

On Friday, the ministry of health announced 276 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in the earlier 24 hours, 60 that came from Lleida. Some 4,030 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the province of Lleida.

Many of the infected are believed to be seasonal fruit pickers, with the outbreak also hitting a flat building, a nursing home, and a shelter for homeless people, according to Anadolu Agency.

‘The virus has been transmitted, we really want to flatten the curve in Lleida,’ Ms Vergés said within a press conference on Friday.

The county borders the Spanish region of Aragon, that was the first Spanish region to declare local lockdowns if the country’s state of emergency came to a finish on June 21.

A passenger wearing a face mask arrived to board Ryanair flight FR2190 to Malaga at London Southend Airport in Essex on Wednesday

Holidaymakers returned to Portals Nous in Mallorca yesterday as Spain’s tourism industry opened amid coronavirus

It comes after a Covid-19 outbreak last month in Lleida’s Castrillón care home. Tests found five workers and 13 elderly persons tested positive. Four people needed to be hospitalised.

Spain’s mortality rate had recently came back to normal weighed against the same period over the previous five years, with no excess deaths since 18 May.

Some 174 infections have been diagnosed in the country within the last few 24 hours, an increase in comparison to yesterday when 134 were registered. In total 250,545 have already been infected in Spain.

After very nearly 100 days of confinement, Spain had reached the so-called new normal. Restrictions were lifted and borders with the EU and 15 non-Schengen area countries were opened.

Arrivals from great britain don’t have to self-isolate on arrival but will need to wear face masks on public transport and public spaces where it is not possible to maintain a five-foot distance.

Travellers from England can now visit 73 destinations with no mandatory quarantine upon their get back from July 10 – including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, New Zealand, Malta and Barbados.

A spokesman for Spain’s Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare told MailOnline: ‘[Coronavirus chief] Fernando Simón has always maintained that the herpes virus has not disappeared, that it is still there, therefore the fact that cases are diagnosed means that the detection systems are working.

‘The input this phase is early detection and case tracking. 60 percent of the cases which can be now detected are asymptomatic, that is, with less affect the individual.

‘Outbreaks are and will remain as long as there’s absolutely no vaccine, what is important is to detect them quickly and trace contacts to help keep it in order.’

In Catalonia, the us government had given individuals the obligation to avoid contagion. The restrictions on capacity in bars and restaurants no longer applied but venues did need to ensure a distance of five feet between people.