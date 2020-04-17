Second plane transported medical supplies and equipment to Armenia – Armenian News

Official news release byy Converse Bank

On April 15, an additional set of medical supplies and equipment called for to battle coronavirus was moved from China to Armenia by an unique trip.

The set was acquired by Eduardo Eurnekian’s firms:

• Converse Bank CJSC,

• Armenia International Airports CJSC,

• Karas Wines,

• As well similar to funds offered by various other contributors.

The complying with medical tools were transported to Armenia.

✅More than 87,000 safety medical apparel,

✅24,000 medical masks,

✅20,000 safety masks KN95,

✅101 touchless thermostats,

✅ Medical tools,

✅ Biochemical basic material for coronavirus analysis examinations.

Also, medical supplies and equipment acquired at the expenditure of the RA state funds, along with given away by Chinese benefactors were transported by the plane.