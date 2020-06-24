Second group of French doctors arrive in Armenia to help fight the pandemic – Panorama

The second group of doctors from France arrived in Armenia on Wednesday to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic. As the Office of Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs reported, the French specialists were met at Zvartnos airport by High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, Deputy Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan.

The group, comprising of 9 doctors, will conduct their mission at St. Gregory the Illuminator Hospital, Traumatology and Orthopedics Research Center. The leader of the team is well-known French-Armenian medical practitioner Laurent Papazian. Anesthesiologist Hayk Vardanyan is in the group aswell.

To remind, the Office of Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is implementing this initiative in close cooperation with the Health Minister of Armenia and the French Embassy in Armenia.

Armenia has asked the international community for support in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier Georgia, Lithuania and Russia sent a group of doctors to the country.