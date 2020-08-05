Second grader tests positive for coronavirus after attending the first day of school in Georgia

Sixes Elementary in the Cherokee County School district started in- individual classes onMonday But by Tuesday, a class was briefly closed for deep cleansing and the instructor and 20 other trainees had actually been asked to quarantine for 2 weeks after the second grader checked positive.
Cherokee County suggests, however does not need, that kids use masks in school whenever social distancing is not possible, according to the school district’s resuming strategy. The district would just need trainees to use masks if there was a statewide required in location. GeorgiaGov Brian Kemp has actually combated mayors’ efforts to mandate mask usage.
Cases linked to schools have actually broken out in Georgia even as some schools choose for all-remote knowing for the start of the year.
Since Marietta City Schools started preplanning on July 27, 5 workers have actually checked positive and another is presumed positive, Jen Brock, the system’s executive director of interactions informed CNN.
The workers work in the mentor, transport and janitorial. The first day of school was Tuesday, however classes were all taught essentially, Brock …