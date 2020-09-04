Second crew member, dead cows found after ship sinks off Japan

Japanese rescuers found a second crew member and several dead cows Friday in waters where an animals ship capsized and is thought to have actually sunk throughout rainy weather condition, coast guard authorities stated.

The guy was found unconscious and floating face down about 75 miles northwest of Amami Oshima island in the East China Sea, where rescuers have actually been searching for the Gulf Livestock 1 ship and its missing crew because it sent out a call for help early Wednesday.

The guy, whose citizenship and crew status is unidentified, was required to a health center however later on noticable dead, stated Takahiro Yamada, a senior representative for the local coast guard head office. He stated rescuers likewise found lots of cow carcasses drifting in the location. So far, he stated he was not familiar with reports of carcasses cleaning ashore the Japanese coast.

The 11,947-ton ship, its 43 crew and 5,800 cows left New Zealand in mid-August heading to Tangshan on China’s eastern coast.

SHIP CARRYING 43 CREW MEMBERS, NEARLY 6,000 HEADS OF CATTLE CAPSIZES OFF JAPAN