SEC approves NYSE proposal to allow capital raise through direct listings By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: The “Fearless Girl” statue is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange



(Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stated on Wednesday it authorized a proposal by the New York Stock Exchange to allow business to raise capital through direct listings.

The relocation is a significant advancement for the exchange operator that has actually been promoting an option to conventional going public for business to raise cash. (https://

It will broaden the choices offered to personal business that are looking to go public, however watch out for the function played by financial investment banks in the conventional IPO procedure.

The most current advancement comes at a time when U.S. capital markets remain in the middle of a prolonged renewal after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed IPOs previously this year. Peter Thiel- backed Palantir Technologies and Asana are a few of the prominent personal start-ups to select the direct listing path this year.

Prior to Wednesday’s judgment, the SEC enabled direct listings for business that did not raise capital at the same time. In 2018, music streaming company Spotify Technology SA (N:-RRB- was the very first significant business to go public through the path.

The NYSE sent modified propositions in June to allow business to raise …