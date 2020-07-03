Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari exit: Mattia Binotto on 2021 F1 decision



















Ferrari staff principal Mattia Binotto explains why the staff opted to not renew Sebastian Vettel’s contract for 2021

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has defined extra concerning the reasoning behind their decision to not provide Sebastian Vettel a contract renewal – and admits the German nonetheless doesn’t absolutely perceive their name.

As Sky Sports reported in May, Vettel was not provided a brand new deal by Ferrari for 2021 regardless of Binotto saying throughout winter testing in February that the four-time champion was their “first option” to proceed alongside Charles Leclerc for 2021.

But on his first public look since information of the end-of-season break up emerged final month, Vettel mentioned on the Austrian GP on Thursday that he discovered of Ferrari’s decision in a telephone name from Binotto and was duly left “surprised” by the flip of occasions.

Speaking in a Sky interview on Friday, Binotto mentioned Vettel had been “honest and transparent” in his remarks to the media and likewise gave a extra detailed account of the timeline behind their decision to drop the German for Carlos Sainz.

“During winter time a lot of drivers asked us if there was any opportunity, and that’s normal at that time,” mentioned Binotto. “But as we mentioned privately with him and publicly, Seb has at all times been our first choice.

“But what occurred later on is definitely the pandemic modified the state of affairs utterly on the planet, but additionally in F1. A more-strict finances cap, rules which have been postponed which for us have been necessary, 2022, and automobiles which for the time being are virtually frozen and as effectively for subsequent 12 months.

“The season has not started and as well for him there was somehow an opportunity [lost] for him to be back on track and really try to prove his intentions to drive fast for Ferrari etc.”

Binotto added: “We needed to take a decision which is someway a duty and we took the decision, I knowledgeable him.

“I think while he accepts the decision because he is a great and professional guy, I think he never really truly and fully understands it and I think that is part of his surprise. Yes, I think he was surprised which I understand as well.”

The Ferrari principal insisted the “relationships are still great” between driver and staff as they start the delayed 2020 season in Austria this week.

But Binotto hinted the way in which he communicated the information to Vettel may have been dealt with otherwise.

“Is the decision right at first? It’s always very difficult to tell, hopefully we made the right decision,” mentioned Binotto.

“Could I have communicated better with him? That’s something we discussed with him as well. I’m pretty sure there is always a way of doing things better, so I accept it.”

